Suzuki Cup: Singapore out after semi-final defeat by Indonesia

SINGAPORE - Down to just eight men, the Lions produced a defiant, backs-against-the-wall performance but ultimately it proved in vain as Indonesia emerged 4-2 winners after extra time in the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals to win 5-3 on aggregate and advance to their sixth finals.

They will play either Thailand or Vietnam in their hunt for a first Asean Football Federation Championship.

The Indonesia and Vietnam coaches - Shin Tae-yong and Park Hang-seo - had previously suggested the level of officiating has not been befitting of an occasion as important as the semi-finals, and raised the possibility of using the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for future editions.

Singapore coach Tatsuma Yoshida would surely agree after seeing a host of decisions go against his side in a crazy 15-minute spell at the end of first half, and then towards the end of 90 minutes in front of 9,982 fans at the National Stadium.

Indonesia led 1-0 thanks to Ezra Walian's 11th-minute opener, after the home defence could not cope with Ramai Rumakiek's lofted pass which allowed Witan Sulaeman to provide the assist.

In the 36th minute, Safuwan Baharudin was booked despite a clean tackle on Witan. Five minutes later, Amy Recha looked to have been impeded by Rachmat Irianto but the referee, Omani Qasim Matar Ali Al Hatmi, remained unmoved as he threatened to be the Grinch that stole the Lions' Christmas.

It got worse for the Lions after Safuwan received a second yellow card after clashing with Rizky Ridho before a free-kick was taken in first-half added time.

Justice was seemingly served as Shahdan Sulaiman's delivery was not cleared and Song Ui-young pounced to equalise with his first international goal on his sixth appearance.

It all threatened to boil over at half-time when the match officials were booed off the pitch and both coaches Shin and Yoshida faced off at the touchlines, and the drama continued in the second half.

Rizky blasted against the bar on the hour mark and Yoshida showed his hand by bringing on Ikhsan Fandi, Faris Ramli and Shawal, switching from a 5-4-1 to a 4-4-1.

Seven minutes later, Singapore were down to nine men after Irfan Fandi received his marching orders for bundling over Irfan Jaya as the last man.

Incredibly, the visitors committed 18 fouls up to the 83rd minute without getting a single yellow card.

One of them happened in the 74th minute, and up stepped Shahdan again to arc a beauty beyond Nadeo.