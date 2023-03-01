Sweater weather: Temperature at as low as 21.1 deg C in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Sweater weather is back. Temperatures on Wednesday morning dropped to as low as 21.1 deg C in the central part of Singapore.

As of 5.07am, Newton recorded a temperature of 21.1 deg C, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore’s (MSS) weather information website.

As of 7.22am, temperature at Newton was 21.6 deg C. Other areas such as Clementi and Ang Mo Kio saw temperature dipping to 21.7 deg C and 21.9 deg C respectively.

Some areas such as Sembawang and Admiralty recorded temperatures of 22.1 deg C. In the eastern part of Singapore, areas such as Changi recorded 22.4 deg C and East Coast Parkway recorded 23.1 deg C.

In an update on the website on Feb 28, MSS said the monsoon surge that is currently affecting southern Johor and Singapore since Feb 28 morning is expected to persist until Wednesday.

“Periods of moderate to heavy thundery showers with cool and windy conditions are expected,” said the weatherman, adding that the daily minimum temperatures could dip to around 22 deg C in some places.

The weather 24-hour forecast is expected to be in the range between 22 deg C and 27 deg C.

In January, the daily minimum temperature dropped to below 23 deg C on nine days, with the lowest daily minimum temperature being 22.3 deg C, recorded on Jan 12, 22, 24 and 25.

On Jan 30 and 31 in 1934, Singapore recorded the lowest temperature at 19.4 deg C.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.