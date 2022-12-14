Sweater weather: Temperatures of 24 deg C reported in parts of Singapore

SINGAPORE - It was sweater weather in Singapore on Wednesday as temperatures dipped amid rainfall across the island.

In places such as Bedok, Orchard Road and Toa Payoh, people were spotted wearing sweaters and jackets as they went about their day, with the mercury dropping to a low of 24 deg C in some areas.

The lowest temperature recorded here so far in 2022 was on Feb 20, when Jurong West experienced a temperature of 20.4 deg C at night.

The lowest temperature ever recorded in Singapore was 19.4 deg C, on Jan 30 and 31 in 1934.

Some relished the cooler weather.

The lower temperatures and reduced humidity made it easier to get through the work day, said communications manager Jonathan Lim.

“I wish it was like this throughout the year,” the 35-year-old added.

Many parts of the island saw thundery showers in the morning and afternoon.

The rain fell mainly in Changi, which recorded 10.4mm of rainfall as at 5pm on Wednesday. The wettest day reported so far this year was Feb 27, when 142mm of rain fell on Tai Seng.

The cool weather could continue on Thursday, with the weatherman predicting thundery showers in the late morning and early afternoon.

Earlier in December, the forecast from the National Environment Agency’s Meteorological Service Singapore was thundery showers for the first half of December.

This is due to the prevailing north-east monsoon conditions, which are expected to continue for the next few months.

In November, rainfall was above average for most of the island except for the southern part, where it was below average.

The highest rainfall anomaly of 87 per cent above average was recorded at Yio Chu Kang, while rainfall was lowest in Sentosa, at 37 per cent below average.

The rainy weather and cloudy skies on Nov 5 brought the minimum temperature around Jurong to a low of 21.8 deg C.

