Swifties on edge as some SingPost outlets face technical issues during Taylor Swift concert tickets sale

SINGAPORE – Some Singapore Post outlets are facing technical issues with the Ticketmaster platform since sales of Taylor Swift’s concert tickets opened at noon on Friday, The Straits Times has learnt.

Staff of at least three SingPost outlets have told fans queueing that they were facing technical difficulties, with the first fans in line at the Toa Payoh North branch unable to get tickets.

A staff member attributed the issue to a problem with the Ticketmaster platform, without elaborating.

[[nid:637759]]

Meanwhile, at the Pasir Ris branch at Downtown East, a staff member said: “There was a slight delay as some of them are sharing access codes, so we had to make sure the payment was correct and everything went through.”

Fans looking to snap up tickets at SingPost locations have to fork out an additional transaction fee, but this fee was not added to the original fee for the ticket at the counters, causing the delay.

Ms Hoong She Eng, 20, was 27th in line at SingPost’s Serangoon Central branch when the issue occurred.

The student said: “I’m really nervous, I don’t know when it will get fixed. If they keep delaying, other places might get it first.

“I queued overnight. If I can’t even get it today after queuing for so long, it’s unfair. It’s not the first time Ticketmaster has had a system problem.”

She added: “I’d feel very angry and frustrated if I can’t get it.”

Fans waiting in line for Taylor Swift tickets at SingPost’s Serangoon Branch branch. ST PHOTO: EUGENE TAN

Only those who received an access code can buy tickets on Friday from SingPost. Access codes were sent to selected people who had earlier registered for the general sale.

Fans waiting in line at the affected SingPost outlets looked distressed by news of the technical issue, with some people seen holding hands to comfort each other.

Queues at postal outlets had started forming from Wednesday, after pre-sale tickets for UOB card members sold out within three hours.

ST has contacted Ticketmaster for more information.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift fans start queueing 2 days ahead of July 7 sale for concert tickets

Additional reporting by Andrew Wong and Rebekah Chia

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.