Attempt to smuggle swords declared as toys foiled by ICA at Pasir Panjang Terminal

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers have foiled an attempt to smuggle two swords into Singapore via an inbound cargo container.

The incident happened on Dec 5 at the Pasir Panjang Scanning Station in Pasir Panjang Terminal.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Dec 16), ICA said an image analyst noticed anomalies in a cargo container's scanned image and directed the container for further checks.

During the checks, ICA officers found two swords which were declared as toys.

The case has been referred to the Singapore Police Force for further investigation.

Swords are classified as controlled goods under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act.

Those who intend to bring a sword into Singapore must obtain an import license or authorisation from the Singapore Police Force.

If found guilty of illegally importing such controlled goods, offenders may be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to three years.

[[nid:726493]]

editor@asiaone.com