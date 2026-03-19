Hari Raya Puasa to fall on March 21: Mufti

Muslims in Singapore will celebrate Hari Raya Puasa on Saturday (March 21), announced Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir on Thursday.

As the crescent moon for the month of Syawal was positioned too low above Singapore's horizon at sunset, Friday will mark the completion of the month of Ramadan, the mufti said in a media statement.

He also announced that the first day of Syawal or Hari Raya Aidilfitri for the year 1447H falls on March 21 (Saturday).

Singapore, along with Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia, use the imkanur rukyah astronomy calculation method, which was reviewed in 2021 and premised on more than 700 data points of crescent moon sightings from around the world.

Mufti Nazirudin also urged Muslims in Singapore to multiply their good deeds and prayers in the remaining days of Ramadan.

"I also take this opportunity to wish all Muslims in Singapore: 'Selemat Hari Raya Aidilfitri'. May we welcome the arrival of the month of Syawal with full gratitude and further strengthen the bonds of kinship and compassion for one another," he said.

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