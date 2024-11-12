Taboo or not? Man's funeral-themed birthday celebration sparks controversy

As a group of friends circled a hearse, chants were heard. Then, they stopped and bowed to the portrait displayed at the front of the vehicle.

This was not a typical Buddhist funeral, but rather the unconventional birthday celebration of a funeral director, reported Shin Min Daily News.

According to the Chinese evening daily, a video circulating online showed the friends chanting a birthday song. The hearse's interior had been decorated with balloons and a birthday banner, with the man even laying inside for photos.

The clip garnered criticism from netizens, with some deeming it overboard and disrespectful to the funeral industry.

In an interview with Shin Min, director of Xin An Funeral Services Chen Weisong (transliteration) explained that he had celebrated his birthday at the company's premises with his friends and family last week.

Halfway through the performances by singers, his employees and business partners had surprised him with the birthday-themed hearse bearing his portrait.

Chen told 8world he was not angry and did not think it was taboo.

"I was too embarrassed to turn down their gesture," he said.

Addressing the online criticism, the 36-year-old stressed that there was no ill intention behind the celebration, and the organisers only wanted to throw a unique party.

"Death is a sensitive topic, but life and death are inevitable," Chen told Shin Min.

"I hope to take this opportunity to let people know they shouldn't fear or avoid death, and I also have no intention of offending anyone."

Two other funeral service providers told Shin Min they believed there was no issue with the celebration, with one adding that the hearse is just a means of transport.

