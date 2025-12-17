Tai Po fire: Singaporean community in Hong Kong raises $304k for victims

The Singaporean community in Hong Kong has raised HK$1.8 million (S$304,000) for the victims of the fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po that broke out on Nov 26.

In a joint statement by the Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong, the Singapore Association Hong Kong, the Singapore Chamber of Commerce (Hong Kong), and the Singapore International School (Hong Kong) on Wednesday (Dec 17), the group said that the funds were raised through a donation drive.

"The Hong Kong people have proven time and time again that their 'Lion Rock Spirit' and resilience will always shine through in the face of adversity. During this difficult time, the Singapore community in Hong Kong stands together with Hong Kong and its people," the statement read.

The "Lion Rock Spirit" is a term used by Hongkongers for their determination, especially when against the odds.

Funds raised by the Singaporean community will go towards the support fund set up by the Hong Kong government to assist the victims.

In addition, Hong Kong-based Singapore companies and individuals have also separately made donations and contributions in the aftermath of the disaster, the statement noted.

Eric Teo, Singapore's consul-general in Hong Kong, said that the two cities are "close partners and longstanding friends".

"Both cities enjoy robust cooperation in multi-faceted areas and very warm people-to-people ties. It is truly heartening that the Singapore community in Hong Kong can come together during times like this to show that we truly care for our friends in Hong Kong," the Consul-General said.

The Singaporean community in Hong Kong has also expressed its heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

The fire at Wang Fuk Court had rapidly consumed seven of the eight apartment blocks due to highly flammable styrofoam boards installed on windows and the construction safety netting, according to initial investigations.

It raged until Nov 28 and has killed 160 people so far, the city's worst fire tragedy since 1948.

