Taiwan earthquake: No reports of injured Singaporeans, says MFA

There are currently no reports of injured Singaporeans as a result of the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that rocked Taiwan on Wednesday (April 3), said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The earthquake, which has since killed nine and injured over 900, prompted tsunami warnings across the island as well as Japan and the Philippines. It is also Taiwan's strongest earthquake in 25 years.

"The Singapore government is saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by the earthquake which struck off Hualien, Taiwan," the ministry said in a press statement on Wednesday.

MFA also extended its condolences and sympathies to those affected by the earthquake.

MFA said that it has been reaching out to Singaporeans who registered with the ministry to render necessary consular assistance.

"In view of possible aftershocks, Singaporeans in Taiwan are advised to remain vigilant, take all necessary precautions for their personal safety and heed the instructions of the local authorities," said the ministry.

Singaporeans who are in Taiwan or travelling there are encouraged to e-register with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg and to purchase comprehensive travel insurance.

Singaporeans who require consular assistance in Taiwan may call the Singapore Trade Office in Taipei at +886 2 2772 1940 or via its emergency hotline +886 953 532 638.

They can also contact the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800 or +65 6379 8855.

