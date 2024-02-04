Taiwanese study mama pays $13,000 to 'agent' for Singapore work permit, sentenced to jail while 15 weeks pregnant

A Taiwanese woman who wanted to accompany her daughter who was studying in Singapore ended up paying an 'agent' $13,000 in fees for a work permit, without actually being employed.

Wu Peihua (transliteration), 33, was recently sentenced to 45 days' jail for the offence, which was carried out for more than a year. She is currently 15 weeks pregnant, Shin Min Daily News reported.

According to the Chinese news daily, Wu had earlier pleaded guilty to one violation under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Court proceedings stated that in September 2020, Wu had engaged a man nicknamed 'Monk' to help her stay in Singapore so that she could accompany her daughter who was studying here. The daughter's age was not revealed in court documents.

The man, whose real name is Chen Taiji (transliteration) told Wu that he could help her apply for a work permit under a company named Metalco Engineering. However, he told her that the 'agent fee' would be $1,000 a month.

On Oct 26, 2020, a man named Liang Kaitong (transliteration) applied for a work permit for Wu, lying that she was employed as a public relations personnel. The application was subsequently approved.

Wu managed to stay in Singapore for 13 months, paying a total of $13,000 in 'agent fees' to Chen.

Ruse uncovered following Wu's enquiry

In court, Wu had claimed that the ruse would not have been uncovered had she not enquired with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on whether the procedure was legal, reported Shin Min.

The court disclosed that Chen had requested for Wu to go to the office in September 2021, so that she could meet with the boss and read up on the company's products.

[[nid:666102]]

This was so Wu would be able to answer any questions if investigated by Ministry of Manpower officials.

According to the Chinese evening daily, the judge noted that Wu did not utilise the information gotten to deceive investigating officers and sentenced her to 45 days in prison.

In mitigation, Wu stated that the incident had unfolded during the Covid-19 pandemic when border restrictions was tightly controlled.

Air tickets to Taiwan and mandatory quarantine stays were also expensive. She added that just as she'd wanted to book a flight back home, she was notified by MOM that she was under investigation.

However, the judge pointed out that the $13,000 'agent fee' that she had paid would have been sufficient to cover her return trip back to Taiwan had she intended to do so.

ALSO READ: Retiree, 80, unknowingly becomes 'phantom worker' with $175 credited into CPF monthly

candicecai@asiaone.com