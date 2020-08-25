Take Covid-19 test: Scoot apologises after sending mass e-mail meant for Guangzhou passengers to other customers

SINGAPORE - Budget carrier Scoot apologised to its customers on Tuesday (Aug 25) for sending out a mass e-mail in which it asked passengers to take a Covid-19 test to confirm that they are virus-free before they can travel to China.

Singapore Airline's low-cost arm clarified that the e-mail was meant only for passengers who had booked a flight onboard TR100, which will depart from Singapore to Guangzhou at 5.15am on Sunday.

Instead, the e-mail was sent to customers who were booked on other flights.

"Scoot is currently investigating the matter and will provide an update on the findings when possible. For now, it has been established that there was no data breach or leak of personal information," a Scoot spokesman said on Tuesday afternoon.

The travel requirements mentioned in Scoot's e-mail, which was sent out earlier that same day, said that passengers departing from Singapore to China must take a nucleic acid test to confirm that they are negative for Covid-19 within five days before their flight.

As this requirement kicks in from Friday, it would apply to flight TR100.

Passengers on board this flight must take the test by Wednesday between 9am and 10.30am at a regional screening centre at the former Shuqun Secondary School in Jurong East.

As the nucleic acid test results have a turnaround time of 48 hours, Scoot reminded TR100 passengers that they must adhere to this time slot so as to receive their test results before their flight.

Those taking the nucleic acid test must have their passport and copy of their flight itinerary with them, as well as a valid e-mail address when they register.

Failure to do so would result in them being unable to be tested.

Scoot added that this test was only for passengers without an existing nucleic acid test appointment, and that those who are already scheduled for such tests can proceed as planned.

Passengers must make payment for the test, which costs $186, before their results can be released to them.

