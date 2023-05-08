Taking advantage? Angry diner accuses Margaret Drive hawker over 10-cent charge for chilli sauce

He merely wanted to buy dinner from a hawker stall but ended up getting into a heated dispute with the stallholder — over some packets of chilli sauce.

The angered diner, surnamed Wang, told Shin Min Daily News he visited the Western food stall at Margaret Drive Hawker Centre last Friday (May 5) at about 7pm.

Wang ordered two lamb chops, and was given two packets of chilli sauce, which he thought wasn't enough. He then asked the hawker to give him one more which the latter obliged.

The 52-year-old then noticed a sign at the front of the stall: "One package of chilli 10 cents".

He then allegedly accused the hawker of trying to take advantage of customers.

Wang also took a photo of the sign, which angered the stall owner.

"I felt that [three packets] weren't enough, and I wanted to take a photo of the sign so that I could post it online and get others to weigh in on the matter," said Wang.

According to him, the hawker allegedly told him to go to the back alley to "settle" the dispute.

However, when interviewed by Shin Min, the hawker, Lin, refuted such claims, clarifying that he merely wanted Wang to move away from his stall so as to not disrupt other diners.

He further shared this is the first time he's received such a complaint in the eight months he's been running his stall.

"[Wang] kept scolding us, we tried to offer him a refund but he refused. There were children around and I was afraid we would scare them," recounted the 58-year-old hawker.

He told the Chinese daily he closed his stall early that day as his mood was ruined.

Lin also explained why he implemented the 10-cent charge for condiments as he once had a customer whom he felt took too many packets of chilli sauce from his stall.

He added he usually gives out chilli sauce packets for free if customers ask for extra.

Shin Min also spoke to Chen, another diner at the hawker centre, who found no issue with Lin's 10-cent charge, as he acknowledged that Lin had to cover costs.

The 45-year-old said that Lin usually does not refuse requests for chilli sauce, but only charges customers who ask for extra.

ALSO READ: Fair or not? Man pays 10 cents for takeaway cup when dining in

claudiatan@asiaone.com