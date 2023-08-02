Taking a mop to a fistfight: Cabby and PMA user trade blows after disagreement at Hougang carpark

A vigilante might clean the streets of crime, but taking a mop to a fight isn't the way to go.

A personal mobility aid (PMA) user and a taxi driver were seen scuffling following an argument at a Hougang carpark in a video uploaded to Singapore Road Vigilante (SGRV) yesterday (Aug 1).

In the video, a man with a limp — presumably the PMA user — could be seen arguing with a cabby. Both their vehicles are parked adjacent to empty parking lots.

As the PMA user walked away, the taxi driver began talking to onlookers.

However, the PMA user soon returned with a mop in hand and took swings at the taxi driver.

Although the taxi driver retaliated, knocking his assailant off his feet, both end up exchanging blows while tussling on the ground.

[[nid:620903]]

Ultimately, more onlookers approached the scene and broke their fight up.

Some users expressed disappointment that the crowd that had gathered around the two had taken so long to act, with a user questioning: "Why did these people just watch? Waiting until someone gets seriously injured?"

Other users felt that the people recording the video were insensitive, as they were audibly laughing throughout the altercation.

"Two jokers!" A comment exclaimed. "See both [uncles] fighting but can sit there, happily laugh and don't help!"

But the duo behind the camera weren't the only ones finding this situation humorous — other users also found this video amusing.

"That guy doesn't need a PMA what. He still can take a mop and fight," a Facebook user wrote.

This isn't the first time a taxi driver has gotten into an argument at a carpark.

Last month, a father-son pair had an argument with a taxi driver after the latter made a rude hand gesture toward them.

As the duo were exiting a carpark, the cabby in front of them waved a middle finger at them three times.

Both parties got out of their vehicles in a confrontation, and the cabby tried to leave the scene in his vehicle after injuring the 66-year-old father in a brief scuffle.

The pair then stood in front of the vehicle to prevent him from leaving, but the driver stepped on the accelerator and drove through them, injuring the 39-year-old son.

A police report was lodged following the incident.

[[nid:626282]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com