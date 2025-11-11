Cleaner finds over 100 e-vaporisers hidden in Tampines HDB block's electrical riser compartment

A town council cleaner made a startling discovery on Tuesday (Nov 11) morning when he stumbled upon more than 100 e-vaporisers stored in an electrical riser compartment of a HDB block in Tampines.

The incident reportedly took place at about 5am at Block 494D Tampines Street 43.

Huang Youcai (transliteration), a newspaper vendor, told Shin Min Daily News that he usually starts work at about 2am and was approached by the cleaner at about 5am.

According to Huang, 70, he then went to the block where he found a black luggage and a plastic bag containing e-vaporisers stored in the said electrical riser compartment.

"I took the items back to my stall and called the police," Shin Min quoted him as saying.

The report said that the footage taken by Huang shows eight boxes — each containing 10 e-vaporisers — in the luggage, with at least another two boxes in the plastic bag.

The police arrived at about 9am and seized the vapes.

Huang also told Shin Min that this is not the first time vapes have been found in the area, adding that he had come across a bag containing vapes while cleaning the area around his stall. He later disposed of the vapes.

He hopes that the authorities will investigate the latest incident.

AsiaOne has reached out to the Health Sciences Authority and Tampines Town Council for comments.

editor@asiaone.com