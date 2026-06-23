Cabby, passenger taken to hospital after car crashes into taxi in Tampines

A 67-year-old cabby and his 64-year-old female passenger were taken to hospital after a black car crashed into the taxi in Tampines on Monday (June 22).

The police said in response to AsiaOne's queries that they were alerted to an accident involving two cars and a taxi along Tampines Avenue 7, in the direction of Loyang Avenue, at 5.30pm.

Dashcam footage of the accident shared by Facebook page SG Road Vigilante shows the black car drifting across the two-lane road without signalling.

It brushes against the centre divider before moving between lanes again. At one point, the right side of the vehicle mounts the divider momentarily.

Then, it continues towards a traffic junction, where several motorists had stopped at a red light.

The car rams into the taxi, sending the vehicle careening into the opposite lane.

The male taxi driver and his passenger were conscious when they were taken to hospital, said the police.

Investigations are underway.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com