20-year-old motorcyclist and pillion taken to hospital after accident at Tampines

A 20-year-old male motorcyclist and his 18-year-old male pillion were taken to the hospital following an accident with a car at Tampines on Sunday (Feb 1) evening.

The accident happened along Tampines Avenue 2 towards Tampines Avenue 1 at about 7.40pm.

A photograph circulating on social media shows a motorcycle lying on its side on the middle of the three-lane road with debris scattered around it.

Paramedics from two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulances were seen treating the injured motorcyclist and his pillion.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, police and SCDF said that the duo were taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

