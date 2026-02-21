Award Banner
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident with car in Tampines

The accident happened along Tampines Central 7 on Friday (Feb 20) afternoon
Paramedics attending to the 30-year-old male motorcyclist after the accident along Tampines Central 7 on Friday (Feb 20) afternoon.
PHOTO: Social media
A 30-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Friday (Feb 20) afternoon after an accident with a car in Tampines.

The accident happened at about 1.45pm along Tampines Central 7, outside the entrance of The Premiere @ Tampines — a Design-Build and Sell Scheme project.

A picture of the aftermath seen by AsiaOne showed paramedics treating the motorcyclist on the road. Beside them, a man was seen directing traffic as a woman stood beside the paramedics. 

Meanwhile, a blue multi-purpose vehicle was seen stopped on the leftmost lane of the road.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the 30-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing. 

