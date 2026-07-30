Car burns down on TPE, 13 bus services delayed

A multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) caught fire on Tampines Expressway at about 7.40pm on Thursday (July 30) towards Seletar Expressway, after the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway exit.

Videos of the incident posted on social media show flames engulfing the front bonnet of the vehicle.

At one point, creepers growing on the underside of the overhead viaduct can be seen burning.

Based on a video submitted to and posted on Singapore Road Accident's Facebook page, at least two police fast response cars and one fire engine were present at the scene.

The car is also seen completely burnt down.

Checks on the Land Transport Authority's MyTransport app indicate that bus services 3, 27, 34, 53, 81, 88, 89, 109, 110, 118, 168, 859 and 969, were delayed by up to 30 minutes due to the fire.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated that the fire involved the engine compartment of the car.

SCDF said that its firefighters extinguished the fire using a water jet and two hose reels, adding that no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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editor@asiaone.com