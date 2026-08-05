Car catches fire on TPE, second such incident in 2 weeks

A car caught fire on Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards Seletar Expressway (SLE) at about 10.45pm on Tuesday (Aug 4), near Lorong Halus exit.

Videos of the incident posted on social media show flames at the bonnet of the white car.

Another video shows a police fast response car parked behind the burning car as firefighters tackle the blaze. By then, flames had already engulfed the entire vehicle.

At one point flames reached as high up as the overhanging branches of the trees at the roadside.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the fire involved the engine compartment of the car, adding that its firefighters extinguished the fire using a water jet and a compressed air foam trolley.

There were no reported injuries in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

On July 30, a multi-purpose vehicle caught fire, also on TPE towards SLE.

During that incident, 13 bus services were delayed by up to 30 minutes due to the fire, according to the Land Transport Authority's MyTransport app.

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editor@asiaone.com