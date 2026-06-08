Man sitting on corridor ledge at Tampines HDB block rescued, then apprehended

A 26-year-old man seen sitting precariously on the corridor ledge at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Tampines on Sunday (June 7) morning was apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act after he was rescued.

The incident happened at about 7.10am at Block 499C Tampines Avenue 9.

A video posted on Sgfollowsall's Telegram channel shows the man sitting on a corridor ledge along the sixth floor of the said block, with his legs dangling off the ledge.

At least one Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engine, a rescue tender vehicle, and one light fire attack vehicle were at the scene. A safety life pack was also seen being deployed along the driveway below where the man was seated.

Several police fast response cars were also seen at the driveway below the block.

An eyewitness, who submitted the video to the channel, wrote in the captions that responding firefighters managed to calm the man down and were able to bring him back to safety.

The eyewitness also noted that SCDF's Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) was deployed.

Confirming the rescue, SCDF said its personnel deployed a safety life pack, while rescuers from DART were on standby as a precautionary measure.

Police told AsiaOne that no one was injured in the incident, adding that the man was apprehended under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

National mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

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editor@asiaone.com