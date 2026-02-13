Man adopts pregnant cat, ends up with over 30 felines in Tampines flat after kittens multiply

A 63-year-old man's HDB home was turned into a cat farm after he unknowingly took in a pregnant stray cat, which gave birth to four kittens that continued to interbreed until over 30 felines occupied his flat in Tampines.

Chen Baodu (transliteration), who lives in a three-room flat in Tampines Street 11, told Shin Min Daily News that he adopted the stray in 2019 after he felt an affinity for the animal and started feeding it.

A few months later, the cat gave birth to four kittens, which continued to mate. Eventually, more than 30 cats were living in the flat.

A Shin Min reporter who visited the flat smelled a stench in the air as several cats wandered at the entrance.

Inside, clutter filled the flat — an old desk, religious artefacts, plastic boxes, wooden planks. In one corner was a cardboard box covered in cat faeces. The reporter had to step over items and and squeeze their way through the clutter.

Cats were seen climbing over the clutter and several newborn kittens were crawling around the flat.

Financial struggles, disputes with neighbours

Chen, a gardener, told Shin Min that he piled up clutter and sacrificed his personal hygiene to make a "livable environment" for the cats.

However, his financial situation eventually made it difficult to make ends meet.

He told Shin Min that he resigned from a previous job in February 2025 and now earns $1,900. But expenses for the cats could come up to $1,600 a month.

Chen admitted that he felt guilty about keeping so many cats, which affected relations with his neighbours and led to arguments.

Liu, a neighbour on the same floor, told Shin Min that the cats often roam the corridor — climbing into flower pots, trampling plants and defecating in common areas.

Liu even placed plastic pin pads on the floor outside her home and installed a sonic device that emits a piercing sound to prevent the cats from going to her door.

Chen said his financial woes, coupled with years of dissatisfaction from his neighbours, left him with no choice but to give up the cats in hopes that they will receive better care, reported Shin Min.

Chen told the publication that he has been suffering from depression and said that he used to live with his late mother. He has not been in contact with any friends or family, and does not receive any visitors.

He added that the cats provided him with emotional support, which made it difficult for him to give them up.

After discussions with the authorities, Chen kept just two cats and arranged for the remaining animals to be taken away on Feb 7, the day after this birthday.

He told Shin Min that letting the cats spend one last birthday with him would make him feel more at peace.

On the morning of Feb 7, reporters from the Chinese daily saw several cats being removed from the flat by National Parks Board (NParks) staff with Chen's help.

Over 40 cats surrendered

In response to AsiaOne's queries, National Parks Board (NParks) director of enforcement and investigation Joshua Teoh said that six cat carcasses were retrieved and more than 40 cats have been surrendered to the agency.

Investigations into welfare concerns are ongoing.

Teoh added the cats are currently under the care of the Animal & Veterinary Service, a cluster of NParks.

According to NParks, pet owners are responsible for fulfilling the standard of care for their pets, ensuring the pet’s shelter is safe and providing suitable food and water regularly.

Pet owners can refer to the Code of Animal Welfare for Pet Owners to learn more about the minimum standards expected for animal housing, management and care.

[[nid:728883]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com