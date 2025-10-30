52-year-old man locks himself with family member in Tampines flat, arrested for breaching PPO

A 52-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Oct 28) afternoon after locking himself in a Tampines HDB flat with a family member.

The incident happened at around 3.20pm at Block 845 Tampines Street 83.

In pictures shared with AsiaOne by reader David Lim, two police vehicles, two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engines, one rescue tender and an ambulance are seen at the open-air car park.

A life pack was also deployed on the ground floor.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said it was assessed that the man might pose a danger to himself and the family member locked inside the flat with him.

Officers from the Special Operations Command, Crisis Negotiation Unit and SCDF were then deployed to the scene.

Over two hours after the distress call, the man relented and opened the door to the flat at about 6pm, allowing police officers entry into the unit.

He was subsequently arrested for breach of Personal Protection Order (PPO). A PPO is a court-issued order forbidding the respondent from committing family violence.

The offence of breaching a protective order carries the penalties of a fine of up to $2,000 or a jail term of up to 6 months, or both. Offenders who commit subsequent breaches can face a fine of up to $5,000 or a jail term up to 12 months, or both.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

