'Quiet!' Man to be charged for attempted robbery of Simei money changer

A 58-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a case of attempted robbery at Simei on Saturday (April 11).

The incident happened at about 4.20pm at a money changer along Simei Street 6.

In a news release on Sunday night, police said the man had shown a handwritten note to the male victim and allegedly demanded that he hand over cash. He fled after the money changer refused his demand. The victim, who did not suffer any monetary loss or injuries, then called the police.

A photograph of the note provided by the police reads: "Quiet! Give me all your SGD (Singapore dollar) + MYR (Malaysia ringgit) + USD (US dollar). Do not move! (sic)"

The man was identified and arrested within eight hours of the report being made, following ground enquiries and with aid of images from police cameras and closed circuit television (CCTV) footage.

He will be charged in court on Monday with the offence of attempted robbery.

If found guilty of the offence, the man may be jailed for up to seven years, and receive up to six strokes of the cane.

As caning can only be imposed on male offenders below 50 years old, the man may receive an additional sentence in lieu of caning if he is found guilty.

Members of the public who encounter such situations are advised by the police to stay calm. They should take note of the physical appearance and distinctive features of the perpetrator and call the police once it is safe to do so.

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