Man found injured near Tampines MRT, police investigating

The police are investigating an incident near Tampines MRT after a man was found injured at around 5.55pm on Friday (Dec 19).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they received several calls for assistance in the vicinity of Tampines MRT station.

"Upon police's arrival, officers found an injured man and attended to his injuries together with Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics," added the police.

The man was later conveyed conscious to hospital.

Although it is currently not known what caused the man's injuries, The Straits Times reported an eyewitness as saying that the injured man had blood stains on the side of his body.

According to the eyewitness, the injured man left a trail of blood as he walked from the MRT station towards a traffic light near Tampines Mall.

Other eyewitnesses from U-Taste eatery told the national broadsheet that there was an argument in the tentage area opposite the establishment — located at Block 513, Tampines Central 1. They believe the man's injuries were caused by knife wounds.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Those with information can call the police hotline on 1800-255-000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

