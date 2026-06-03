Tampines residents concerned after renovation waste piles up over 2 weeks in new HDB estate

Tampines residents in the vicinity of the new GreenQuartz Build-to-Order (BTO) HDB estate have been dealing with heaps of renovation waste left nearby, Shin Min Daily News reported on Tuesday (June 2).

The clutter, which accumulated amid homeowners renovating their flats prior to moving in, was apparently left unattended for two weeks.

Speaking with the Chinese-language publication, a resident in the area said the large piles of waste created an environment that was both dirty and messy.

"There is a lot of large garbage piled up in the open space downstairs," the resident said. "This situation has been going on for two weeks.

"I'm worried that if no one clears it, it could be a fire hazard due to the heat, or it could be a nest for rats or snakes."

A Shin Min reporter that visited the area noted about four locations with waste placed at the foot of the blocks, mainly in open spaces beside drop-off points.

While large trash bins were provided for residents to use, they were already full and residents resorted to tossing their garbage in areas around the bins instead.

Residents were not the only ones to blame, however, as the Shin Min reporter also found tiles and unopened packages, believed to belong to contractors.

Other residents who spoke with Shin Min also shared that this is a common occurrence around new developments, and that there would be no problems if cleaners were able to clear the garbage in time.

"If too many items pile up, there will indeed be hygiene and safety hazards," a resident told Shin Min.

Clutter removed, enforcement stepped up

A Tampines Town Council spokesperson told Shin Min that cleaning staff have since cleared the clutter and highlighted that renovation contractors are responsible for clearing renovation waste before the end of each working day.

Should a homeowner require a renovation permit for their unit, they must hire a contractor that is listed on the HDB's list of contractors.

And these contractors must comply with the regulations stipulated by HDB, the spokesperson added.

Should they fail to do so, they may be fined or prevented from taking on renovation projects for HDB flats.

If common facilities are damaged by contractors, homeowners may also be liable, the spokesperson added.

To prevent such incidents from reoccurring, the town council said it has been educating the public and increasing monitoring as well as enforcement against errant contractors.

The town council also stressed that large trash cans have been provided to reduce the likelihood of such instances from happening.

"We will take strict enforcement action against contractors who violate regulations and lack public awareness," the town council stated, encouraging homeowners to work closely with contractors to ensure renovation waste is properly disposed of.

AsiaOne has contacted Tampines Town Council for more information.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com