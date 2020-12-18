Tampines resident catches and kills 323 mosquitoes in a month

When Stomp contributor Jen moved back into her mother's house in Oct this year, she was shocked to be greeted by so many buzzing mosquitoes.

Jen told Stomp on Dec 7 that this issue has been happening at her mother's flat at Block 509 Tampines Central 1 since Oct, and has been going on until now.

PHOTO: Stomp

The photo shows the mosquitoes that Jen has killed and kept in Ziploc bags over a span of less than one month.

"I keep track of the mosquitoes that we catch every week. On the week of Nov 20, we caught a record number of 103 mosquitoes," Jen said.

"I am desperate to get rid of these mosquitoes. This living condition is affecting my family's quality of life and it's not conducive for us to work from home.

"We do get bitten by the mosquitos but not all the time, because we do hourly wipeouts with our three electric swatters to kill them.

"But even if they don't bite us, it is still very itchy when they're just flying around our legs."

Jen added that she has informed the National Environmental Agency (NEA) and Tampines Town Council about this matter.

"I hope that the overgrown tree outside my mother's house will be chopped down, because that is where mosquitoes are breeding and flying about," Jen said.

"I took a video of the mosquitoes flying around the tree, although I think the quality is not too good so it's hard to see them."

Stomp has contacted NEA and Tampines Town Council for more information.