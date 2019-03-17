Tan Cheng Bock says application to register Progress Singapore Party has in-principle approval

Dr Tan Cheng Bock (second, left), a six-term MP who retired from politics in 2006, applied to register the Progress Singapore Party on Jan 16 this year.

Former People's Action Party (PAP) MP Tan Cheng Bock announced on Saturday night (March 16) that the application to register his prospective party had been "approved-in-principle".

Dr Tan, who was responding to queries on the status of the registration of his party, the Progress Singapore Party, wrote on Facebook at 10.15pm that the in-principle approval was subject to accepting some amendments made by the Registry of Societies (ROS) to the party's constitution.

"We have proposed some minor changes to the ROS's amendments and are now waiting for their final reply," he wrote.

He added that the ROS had been very helpful, and he was looking forward to their favourable response to the application.

At the time, he said that the prospective party comprised 11 other "like-minded Singaporeans".

In July last year, seven opposition parties met to discuss the possibility of forming a coalition to contest the next general election, which must be held by April 2021. They invited Dr Tan, who contested the 2011 four-way presidential election, to lead this coalition.

Dr Tan said then: "I think I must help, but in what capacity, I have not decided."

