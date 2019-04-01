Tan Cheng Bock's Progress Singapore Party formally registered

Former People's Action Party MP Tan Cheng Bock had applied to register the Progress Singapore Party.

SINGAPORE - Former People's Action Party (PAP) MP Tan Cheng Bock's political party, the Progress Singapore Party, has been formally registered.

According to the Registry of Societies' website, the party was registered on Thursday (March 28).

When contacted by The Straits Times on Sunday, a Progress Singapore Party representative said that a formal announcement will be made in the coming week, without elaborating.

Chinese-language paper Lianhe Zaobao reported that it is believed the party will hold a meeting in the coming week to discuss its future plans.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Dr Tan, 78, said that the last step before launching the party is to submit its party symbol for formal approval.

"I will let you know when the time comes so that you can celebrate with us," he wrote. "It has been a long journey for us and I thank all in my team who have worked so hard to make it possible."

Dr Tan had applied to register the Progress Singapore Party on Jan 16.

In a Facebook post on Jan 18, he said that the party comprises 11 other "like-minded Singaporeans".

Dr Tan has been seen making visits to hawker centres in Bukit Timah, Ang Mo Kio and Ghim Moh in recent months.

He entered politics in 1980 and was a six-term MP for the former single-seat constituency of Ayer Rajah. He retired in 2006.

In 2011, Dr Tan contested the four-way presidential election but narrowly lost to PAP-backed Tony Tan Keng Yam.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.