Tan Chong Meng succeeds Eddie Teo as chairman of Council of Presidential Advisers

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has appointed former PSA International group chief executive officer Tan Chong Meng to chair the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA) from June 2 (Tuesday).

Tan, who was appointed to the CPA in June 2024, takes over from Eddie Teo who was appointed a member of the council in August 2018 and became its chairman on January 2, 2019.

The CPA advises the President in the exercise of his custodial powers such as in past reserves of the Government and the appointments of key personnel in the public service.

Under the Constitution, it is mandatory for the President to consult the CPA while exercising his custodial powers.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the Istana also announced the reappointment of Singtel senior advisor Chua Sock Koong as a CPA member, and the appointment of Singapore LNG Corporation chairman Gan Seow Kee and former DBS chief Piyush Gupta as members.

Both Gan and Piyush were formerly alternate members in the council.

Meanwhile, Energy Market Authority chairman Tan Ching Yee has been appointed as an alternate member of the council.

With the appointments commencing June 2, former cabinet minister Lim Chee Onn, who has served in the CPA since April 2017, will join Eddie Teo in retiring from the CPA.

The other remaining members of the CPA are: Bank of Singapore former chief executive officer Bahren Shaari, DBS Bank and Singapore Airlines chairman Peter Seah, Singapore Totalisator Board chairperson Mildred Tan-Sim Beng Mei, and former attorney-general Chao Hick Tin.

President pays tribute to retired CPA chair Eddie Teo

Following his retirement from the CPA, President Tharman has paid tribute to former CPA chair Eddie Teo.

In his letter, President Tharman thanked Teo for the wisdom, steadiness and integrity he brought to the council.

"Your tenure spanned an exceptionally demanding period for Singapore — through the pandemic, a more unsettled global environment, and transitions in Singapore leadership.

"During Covid-19, the Council considered the Government's requests to draw on past reserves, on an unprecedented scale, to protect lives and livelihoods. You guided the council with clarity and calm, ensuring that its advice to the President was principled, careful and anchored in the long-term interests of Singapore," President Tharman wrote.

Teo is also credited for strengthening the council's work and for bringing care and discipline to its consideration of key discretionary functions.

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editor@asiaone.com