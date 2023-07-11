Tan Chuan-Jin apologises for using 'unparliamentary language' after Jamus Lim's speech

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin has apologised for his use of "unparliamentary language" during a parliament sitting in April this year.

A video circulating on Monday (July 10) evening shows Tan allegedly muttering "f***ing populist" after Sengkang MP Jamus Lim finished his speech in Parliament on April 17.

Associate Professor Lim was speaking to the House during a debate on the President’s Address, where Madam Halimah Yacob called for the improvement of Singapore’s social compact and strengthening of its social safety.

He had, in his speech, suggested the establishment of an official poverty line.



A link to the clip was uploaded on Reddit by user loldumbf***, and has been re-uploaded on other social media platforms.

Responding to the viral video, the Speaker took to Facebook on Tuesday morning to apologise for his comments.

Admitting that he had to listen to the recording as he did not "recall the occasion", Tan wrote: "When I listen to speeches made, like everyone, I do form views on them. What was said were my private thoughts which I had muttered to myself and not to anyone.

"However I should not have expressed them aloud or in unparliamentary language, and I apologise for that."

He added that he has also spoken to Prof Lim personally to apologise, which the latter "kindly accepted".

READ ALSO: Tan Chuan-Jin shares encounter with 'stroke' resident who miraculously walked away after getting free lunch

claudiatan@asiaone.com