Tan Chuan-Jin sheds tears of joy after Liverpool finally clinches championship title

No football fan would miss out on watching the Premier League championship final — even if you're a campaigning politician who just spent hours paying house visits.
Staying awake in the wee hours of the morning paid off though, as Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin saw his favourite football team, Liverpool FC, clinch the championship trophy for the first time in 30 years. The hard-earned victory was so bittersweet it even moved the man to tears.https://twitter.com/chuanjin1/status/1276274169865334786
He didn't try to hide his excitement at all, making multiple posts about the win on all of his social media accounts to celebrate the win.https://twitter.com/chuanjin1/status/1276278795486416897
The die-hard stan wasn't alone in his excitement too.
True to the team's motto You Never Walk Alone, several other of his party members - including Lee Hsien Loong himself - joined in on the fiesta, even if not everyone was a Liverpool fan.
And of course, he had to include the hashtag #TheOriginalResiliencePackage, just because.
