Tan Kin Lian selling used campaign posters at $10 each, charging extra $10 for autograph

Since conceding defeat in the recent presidential elections, former NTUC Income CEO Tan Kin Lian has announced that he'll be selling his used campaign posters and micro posters.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sept 5) morning, Tan, 75, shared that he'll be at the vicinity of Bedok MRT station this weekend, hawking his campaign paraphernalia.

His campaign posters, which were previously hung on lampposts around the island, are going for $10 apiece.

Those who want his autograph on the poster can get it by paying an extra $10. Tan's autographed mini poster and micro poster will be sold at $20.

When asked by AsiaOne about the total number of posters that he'll be selling over the weekend, Tan declined to give a figure.

"You can buy several posters, if you wish," he replied.

"Those who served as polling/counting agent can collect the mini and micro posters free, as a souvenir," wrote Tan in the same post.

He's also selling his self-published Sudoku books - which were given out as souvenirs during his 2011 campaign - on his website.

On Monday night, the former presidential candidate also made a Facebook post saying members of the public can remove his campaign posters that are still on the streets and bring them home - if they PayNow him $10.

However, the post has since been removed.

"I prefer that they buy the poster on Saturday at Bedok," Tan told AsiaOne when we asked him why he deleted that post.

He said he did not check if anyone has paid him $10, explaining that "some people will pay later anyway".

Tan, who was also a candidate in the 2011 Presidential Election, received 13.88 per cent of the votes last Friday.

His competitors, Ng Kok Song and Tharman Shanmugaratnam, received 15.72 and 70.4 per cent of the votes respectively.

Speaking to the media outside his Yio Chu Kang home after the sample count results were released, Tan said he had "expected to do much better".

"I will continue to do my part voicing the hardships and aspirations of the people through other channels," he added.

