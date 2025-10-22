Tan Tock Seng Hospital responds to patient's allegations of 'inappropriate' treatment, says it will not tolerate false accusations

Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) has said that online accusations of wrongful treatment towards a patient were not made with full context of the situation.

The hospital said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Oct 21) that it takes the allegations of "insensitive and inappropriate" treatment made by the female patient seriously.

Earlier in October, a Facebook user had made a series of Facebook posts claiming that hospital staff of a TTSH ward had forcibly restrained her and administered an "unknown" injection.

The incident, she said, took place on Oct 10 where several nursing staff went into the ward, "ripped opened" her clothes and gave her an injection.

She alleged that she was arrested and transferred to the Institute of Mental Health despite being "in a clear mind and stable". The patient claimed she was assessed to be of sound mind by doctors there and discharged.

She also posted a copy of a police report that she made on Oct 18. In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged.

In response, TTSH said on Tuesday that the actions of their staff were guided by duty to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the patient.

"Our team acted swiftly, responsibly and out of genuine concern to protect the patient under the circumstances," it said.

"We recognise that such situations can be misunderstood when taken out of their full context. While we respect the right of individuals to share their experiences, we are concerned about the representation of events and the naming of our staff member online."

The hospital added that harassment or false accusations directed at their healthcare workers will not be tolerated.

It also said that it is in touch with the patient and her family.

"Our commitment will always be to uphold the highest standards of safety and care for all our patients and staff."

