Tanjong Katong Complex to reopen in 2029, winning tender bid includes rooftop deck and food garden

Tanjong Katong Complex, a historical landmark in Geylang Serai, will be redeveloped and is set to reopen in 2029, after the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) awarded a tender for the site's 30-year lease.

In a statement on Saturday (June 28), SLA said that the tender was awarded to Jun Jie Development at a bid price of $90,000,888.

Jun Jie Development is a subsidiary of Elegant Group, which was involved in the development of Grantral Mall @ Clementi and Changi City Point shopping mall.

Jun Jie Development was the winner of three submissions in the Concept and Price Revenue Tender process which began in October 2024.

According to SLA, the evaluation process placed "significant emphasis on how well proposals could retain and enhance the complex's identity as a community and cultural landmark, while delivering a high-quality, future-ready development".

The first phase of assessment evaluated the quality of design and development concepts, while the second phase evaluated shortlisted proposals based on price.

Jun Jie Development was eventually selected for "its strong, community-centric proposal that reflects a sensitive yet forward-looking approach to placemaking and heritage integration", said SLA.

The winning proposal included the concept of a "community spine", it added, with features such as a multipurpose rooftop community deck, food garden and various art and heritage installations.

Besides preserving the building's historical architectural identity, the new complex can also hold creative markets, wellness activities, and cultural showcases, in collaboration with local partners.

Speaking at a Wisma Geylang Serai community event on Saturday, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim said that the complex will reopen in 2029.

"Jun Jie Development's proposal stands out with its vision to transform TKC into a community heartbeat, where Malay traditions and heritage are upheld while creating an inclusive space for all segments of our diverse community," said Assoc Prof Faishal.

According to SLA, the redevelopment aims to reinforce Tanjong Katong Complex as a key gathering point for the Malay-Muslim community and the wider public.

Additionally, the complex will also house the Yayasan Mendaki headquarters, a MUIS office and the Geylang East Public Library, which is currently located near Aljunied MRT station.

