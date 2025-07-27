Tanjong Katong Road South closed indefinitely for repairs following sinkhole, bus services diverted

A section of Tanjong Katong Road South has been closed until further notice after a sinkhole opened up along the stretch on Saturday evening (July 26), prompting authorities to carry out urgent repair works.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Sunday that the closure affects the road between Mountbatten Road and East Coast Parkway (ECP).

The sinkhole had formed near a worksite managed by the national water agency PUB, close to the junction of Tanjong Katong Road and Mountbatten Road.

In a Facebook update, LTA said it is working closely with PUB and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) to oversee the ongoing repairs and ensure the safety of the area. Preliminary inspections by BCA found no impact on surrounding buildings, while PUB has since isolated the affected water mains.

Bus services 36 and 48 are affected by the road closure, with both westbound and eastbound directions skipping some bus stops along Tanjong Katong Road South.

Westbound services will bypass bus stops outside One Amber condominium, Amber Garden, Parkway Parade and Blocks 72 and 74 Marine Parade Road.

Eastbound services will bypass the bus stop after Tanjong Katong Station Exit 2.

"Motorists and commuters are advised to plan ahead for their journeys and anticipate possible delays. Thank you for your understanding," said LTA.

Tanjong Katong sinkhole

The sinkhole incident made headlines on Saturday evening after a car fell into the collapsed portion of the road at around 5pm.

Social media videos showed the vehicle lodged in the waterlogged hole.

A female driver was rescued and taken conscious to Raffles Hospital.

