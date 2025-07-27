Tanjong Katong sinkhole: Videos online show moment car is swallowed up and woman's rescue

A video of the moment the ground caved in and swallowed a car on Tanjong Katong Road South on Saturday (July 26) evening has emerged on social media.

Dashcam footage posted by Facebook page SGRV shows traffic cones placed on one lane of the two-lane road, and a worker acting as a traffic marshal.

When the black Mazda turns into Tanjong Katong Road South from Mountbatten Road, the ground sinks suddenly, and the vehicle falls sideways into the hole.

Other videos online also showed migrant workers from the adjacent PUB worksite springing into action.

A seven-minute-long clip posted by Facebook user Maureen Yeong on Saturday showed one worker leaning into the sinkhole as two more workers approached the edge.

The female driver of the car which had sunk into the road appears from the cavity and is quickly pulled out by about four or five workers.

The woman is led to safety by them as indiscernible shouts are heard.

Shortly after the woman is rescued, several other workers run out from the worksite area closer to the zebra crossing with traffic cones and barriers, placing them at the junction leading to the sinkhole to block incoming traffic.

A second video circulating on social media showed workers and concerned road users peering into the gap. The clip appeared to have been taken when the driver had yet to be rescued.

One car driver which had stopped on the other side of the road is seen gesturing to the workers as two of them run back to the worksite, later returning with the cones and barriers.

Yeong's video — taken from one of the homes at Jalan Seaview — showed workers hopping the road divider and blocking off two right lanes on the opposite side of the road, closest to the sinkhole.

Meanwhile, workers near the zebra crossing slowly guided the double decker bus and two cars there to reverse safely onto Mountbatten Road.

Throughout the video, water is seen filling up the sinkhole.

"Chaotic everywhere," Yeong said in her post. "Salute to the brave and fast acting workers."

A resident who declined to be named told Chinese publication 8world that a man believed to be one of the workers had thrown a rope into the sinkhole to rescue the driver.

Driver undergoing check-ups

In a statement at 11.20am on Sunday, PUB gave more information about the incident, stating that the sinkhole opened up at 5.50pm on Saturday.

"We acknowledge and appreciate the quick actions by the workers on-site who pulled the driver of the vehicle out of the sinkhole," said the agency, adding that the female driver was taken conscious to the hospital.

"She is able to walk and currently undergoing further check-ups. PUB is in touch with her to provide the necessary support," it said.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Saturday night, Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC MP Goh Pei Ming had said the driver was undergoing brain scans then.

Herman Ching, director of the Water Reclamation Department in PUB, told the media on Saturday that they are investigating the cause.

He also said the driver suffered shoulder pain but was able to walk when she was taken to the hospital.

The Building and Construction Authority also said on Saturday night that preliminary checks on the nearby properties confirmed that the buildings are not affected by the incident.

Recovery works in progress on Sunday

Both sides of the road have been closed indefinitely for recovery works.

Just before 10am on Sunday, AsiaOne observed workers starting to drain water from the sinkhole.

A 74-year-old retiree who spoke to AsiaOne was thankful that he and his family were safe as they use the road often.

The man, surnamed Toh, said that they had just passed by the area on Saturday afternoon as his daughter's family including his grandchildren stay around there. "What would happen if we were caught?" Toh said worriedly.

