Tanjong Katong sinkhole: What to do if your vehicle falls into one

Last Saturday (July 26), the ground opened beneath her, swallowing her — and her vehicle — whole.

In videos of the incident, this woman had been driving along the junction of Tanjong Katong Road and Mountbatten Road when the tarmac under her vehicle gave way.

Her vehicle slid into the sinkhole, flipping as it landed in upside-down in the water below.

Thankfully, this driver managed to escape the sinkhole that opened up in Tanjong Katong that evening, partly with the aid of brave construction workers in the vicinity.

She reportedly exited the vehicle on her own.

A section of Tanjong Katong Road South has since been closed until further notice amid urgent repair works, the Land Transport Authority announced on Sunday.

While sinkholes are far from a common occurrence in Singapore, the question remains: what should you do if you find yourself at the bottom of one?

Steps to escape a sinkhole

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Automobile Association of Singapore (AAS) shared some essential steps to keeping safe when one's vehicle falls into a sinkhole, also advising drivers to keep a glass-breaking tool in the glove compartment as a precaution.

For starters, undo your seatbelt first before undoing the passengers' seatbelts if they require assistance, they said.

If one is unable to open the doors to escape, open the windows instead — if they cannot be wound down, use force by removing the front seat of your headrest and using the metal prongs to break the window.

Alternatively, brute force with kicks or elbows to the centre of the window may be needed, AAS said.

"If there are children in the car, push them out before exiting the vehicle yourself," AAS also stated. "Do not bring any belongings with you."

Once out, if you are injured and unable to move safely, call 995 for the Singapore Civil Defence Force, AAS advised.

Brake gradually if sinkhole appears

The association also shared that drivers should brake gradually if they see a sinkhole appear near them.

"Do not slam on the brakes as it may cause skidding, making it more dangerous on unstable roads.

"Do not attempt to drive around it as the size of sinkholes may be larger than perceived. A small opening might have a massive gap underneath," they said, advising drivers to stop at least 20 to 30 metres away.

Once the vehicle comes to a stop, switch on hazard lights to alert other drivers of the danger, and leave the vehicle to get to safety if one is unable to drive away.

On car insurance, the AAS commented: "Vehicles will only be covered under their insurance plan, comprehensive tier. Drivers are advised to check with their insurers on this."

Doors may be difficult to open

According to American broadcast organisation National Public Radio (NPR), the first thing that one should do is try to leave the vehicle right away, when the water level is still below the windows.

"The vehicle's only going to float on the surface of the water for seconds to several minutes," said Gerald Dworkin, a technical consultant for the US-based safety training company Lifesaving Resources.

Once a vehicle is more fully submerged, pressure from the water can make doors and windows difficult to open, Dworkin told NPR in March last year.

Calling for assistance on their phone or waiting for the car to fill up with water — to equalise pressure inside and outside the vehicle — are not ideal options as they would delay escape, NPR reported.

"There are no good scenarios where waiting increases your chance of survival," Gordon Giesbrecht also told NPR. "It only decreases it to virtually zero."

Giesbrecht is a retired professor who studied vehicle submersion at the University of Manitoba, according to the US publication.

Giesbrecht also suggested that those who find themselves and their vehicle submerged in water follow a few steps.

First, they should unbuckle their seatbelts before opening their windows. Next, they should try to exit the vehicle immediately — the oldest child should go first with the aid of adults, he stated.

He also cautioned that spring-loaded tools to break windows in emergencies may not be effective as new vehicles may use stronger glass.

Escaping your vehicle

The Automobile Association (AA) in the United Kingdom also highlighted similar steps to get to safety should one's vehicle be submerged in water.

They also pointed out on their website that vehicles will always sink heavy end first, where the engine is located.

When the vehicle sinks, a pocket of air will be created, and although you may want to move towards it, that's the "wrong move", the AA stated.

"Always stay in front of the car," they wrote.

When attempting to escape through the windows, the AA also considered the possibility of electric windows malfunctioning in the water.

Should that occur, it is possible to break the windows with your seat's headrest — there are two metal prongs at the base of the headrest that can be used to break the window.

Alternatively, using your seatbelt buckle is also possible, but that may take some time, the AA shared.

"If there aren't any heavy objects around you that can be used to break the window, use your arms or legs. This is a last resort option because you can cause bodily harm."

About a minute to escape

Following the collapse of a bridge in Baltimore in March last year, CNA also shared tips on how to escape from a sinking car.

"Do not open the doors because water will rush in," the broadcaster warned, adding that children should go first because it would be easier to push rather than pull them out of the vehicle.

Once out, you should focus on staying afloat, whether using buoyant debris to stay above water or pulling yourself up with a larger object.

"Experts estimate passengers have about one minute to escape if they find themselves in a sinking car," CNA also said.

