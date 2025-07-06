Tank bumps into traffic light during National Day Parade National Education show

SINGAPORE - Mobile columns – where a country’s military hardware such as tanks are displayed during celebrations such as Singapore’s National Day Parade (NDP) – often attract attention, awe and admiration from members of the public.

However, one tank garnered more attention than its operators had bargained for during an NDP National Education show on July 5.

While making a right turn outside Parliament House and the Supreme Court, the leopard tank ended up bumping into a nearby traffic light.

A video of the accident posted on Facebook page SGRV shows the traffic light slightly askew after the incident.

The video, which was posted at about 9.55pm on July 5, garnered 472,000 views within 10 hours. It also amassed 2,400 likes and 738 comments as at 9am on July 6. The NDP, which marks Singapore’s 60 years as an independent nation, will take place at the Padang on Aug 9.

In response to queries, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said on July 6 that a Leopard 2SG Main Battle Tank (L2SG) experienced a technical issue at 7.22pm on July 5.

“This resulted in an incident along North Bridge Road, where the tank came into contact with a traffic light,” the ministry said, adding that the accident came after the mobile column segment of the parade.

No injuries were reported during the incident and the tank remained within the cordoned area, away from the public.

Mindef said the L2SG was travelling within the speed limit of 20kmh when the incident took place.

“The tank crew responded in accordance with standard operating procedures and the L2SG was safely recovered with no damage to the vehicle,” it added.

The traffic light had minor damage, but has since been repaired by Mindef, the NDP 2025 committee and Land Transport Authority.

Investigations are ongoing.

Many netizens viewed the collision as a minor hiccup and called for others to be more empathetic towards the tank driver.

Facebook user Chen WL commented: “Guys, have a little heart. He’s probably an NSF (full-time national serviceman) earning minimum allowance... Let’s hope the unit or the RSM (regimental sergeant major) won’t tekan the poor kid too much...”

Another user, Low Beng Keat, said accidents such as this are why rehearsals, previews and dry runs are performed.

“If there is a mistake, get up and move on, learn and be mindful the next time. No big deal, don’t take it too hard on our soldiers guarding and defending on our homeland,” he wrote.

Several commenters speculated that the accident was due to a mechanical failure.

Lucas Por, who said he was a former technician for such tanks, pointed out: “(The) driver even has trouble pivoting while stationary, which should be an easy feat.”

User Hizdiebidi Bidi agreed, noting it was “impossible (that the) driver suddenly forgot how to turn”.

Another user, Wo King Tre, said it looked to be a “steering linage failure”.

“It can happen sometimes. Nothing much the tank operator can do about it. Just have to limp the tank to a safe spot for the technicians to perform recovery,” he said.

Many netizens praised the tank operator for reacting swiftly, noting that the accident could have had catastrophic consequences if the tank was not stopped in time.

As user Janice Lau put it: “Tank-ful no one is hurt.”

