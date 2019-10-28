Taoists complain about Halloween costumes on Qoo10, website looking into issue

The costumes are based on two Chinese deities, called heibai wuchang in Chinese which are worshipped by Taoists as guards of the underworld.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Qoo10
Clara Chong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - E-commerce website Qoo10 is looking into Halloween costumes depicting Taoist deities sold on its site, following concerns raised by devotees.

Qoo10 said on Friday (Oct 25) that the company's relevant teams "have already been notified to urgently review the items in question".

Taoist devotees recently voiced concerns about the costumes' listings, saying that they are disrespectful and inappropriate.

The costumes are based on two Chinese deities, called heibai wuchang in Chinese which are worshipped by Taoists as guards of the underworld.

There are a few listings of the costumes for adults as well as for children on Qoo10's Singapore online site. They feature long-sleeved robes in black or white and another version which includes a long red strip that resembles a tongue.

Master Lee Zhiwang, president of Singapore's Taoist Mission told The Straits Times that the Halloween costumes was a serious matter to devotees, and several had complained to the organisation in the past few days.

"We should not take this as a joke but treat (the deities) with great respect. Their portrayal in shows or in any form of media should be done in a strict and careful manner," said Master Lee.

Singapore's Taoist Federation also told Shin Min Daily News on Thursday that the deities were worshipped by people so having Halloween costumes based on them could be seen as insulting.

On Shin Min's Facebook page, a netizen said that the deities were "part of Chinese religious tradition, let us be mutually respectful".

When contacted on Friday, Qoo10 said that, to the best of its knowledge, the company had not received any complaints about the costumes on its platform.

A company spokesman said that listings on its site that were clearly illegal or not approved by government agencies would be taken down by its team and software system.

But, for cases like the Halloween costumes based on the Taoist deities which involve cultural and religious sensitivities, the spokesman said that the matter "becomes far from straightforward".

"It is not for us as the platform to govern with a heavy hand what can and cannot be sold. If flagged internally, this is still very much a societal issue that needs to be discussed on a case by case basis by internal teams to determine if we need to disallow such products from being sold," he added.

Qoo10 said it relied heavily on and gave priority to customers' feedback to highlight products on its site that they were unhappy or uncomfortable with.

"When this happens, we have less hesitation to take down products in question, at least until we have a clearer picture of the conversations and controversies surrounding it," said the spokesman.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Religion Halloween e-commerce supernatural

TRENDING

Condo resident who yelled at security officers: Man&#039;s employer looking into matter
Condo resident who yelled at security officers: Man's employer looking into matter
Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu &#039;masters&#039; in one night, both within 72 seconds
Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu 'masters' in one night, both within 72 seconds
Manny Pacquiao meets Jack Ma again... and they FaceTime Jet Li at dinner
Manny Pacquiao meets Jack Ma again... and they FaceTime Jet Li at dinner
63-year-old man found dead in Ang Mo Kio flat, 53-year-old woman arrested for murder
63-year-old man found dead in Ang Mo Kio flat, 53-year-old woman arrested for murder
Japanese club host attacks woman after she criticised his singing
Japanese club host attacks woman after she criticised his singing
Dear Thelma: Cheating wife blames husband for her infidelity
Dear Thelma: Cheating wife blames husband for her infidelity
Day trips from Taipei: Where to visit for hot springs, hiking and local street food
Day trips from Taipei: Where to visit for hot springs, hiking and local street food
LTA takes action against man who drove car on ECP footpath and cycling path
LTA takes action against man who drove car on ECP footpath and cycling path
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she&#039;s a competitive bodybuilder
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she's a competitive bodybuilder
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
Once a K-pop idol, ex-SKarf member Tasha Low became a sales manager and is now making her comeback
Former K-pop idol and SKarf member Tasha Low making her comeback in Singapore
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
10 local-inspired high tea deals in Singapore that will make your weekends better
10 local-inspired high tea deals in Singapore that will make your weekends better
17 subtle (and not so subtle) signs your mother-in-law hates you
17 subtle (and not so subtle) signs your mother-in-law hates you
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

Home Works

Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Thai man&#039;s fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings, charity steps in to help
Thai man's fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho&#039;s first grandson
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho's first grandson
Nothing is coming between Giddens Ko and chicken rice this time
Nothing is coming between Jiubadao and Tian Tian chicken rice this time

SERVICES