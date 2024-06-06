'Taste of ash and smoke': Diner claims cigarette found in laksa, Kopitiam stall employee alleges lemongrass

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and FairPrice Group are looking into an incident in which a foreign object was discovered in a bowl of laksa at Plaza Singapura's Kopitiam food court.

Stomp contributor Jules identified the object as part of a cigarette, but said the stall's staff denied it and told him it was lemongrass.

Jules said he had bought Penang laksa from the food court's Penang Island stall on May 31, at around 1pm.

He recounted: "Halfway through my meal, I noticed something strange in the soup. I brushed it off and thought it was likely fish meat.

"I bit into it and to my surprise, it tasted like ash and didn't break down even after I chewed it once. I knew it definitely wasn't something that was a part of the dish because of the taste.

"I asked my colleagues to make sure that I was not seeing this wrong. We then confirmed that it was definitely something foreign when I tore the object apart to check its texture.

"It definitely wasn't part of the dish. We suspected that it was a cigarette filter, the back part of a cigarette."

The Stomp contributor shared photos and a video of what he found in his laksa.

Jules said he brought the bowl of laksa back to the stall and informed staff about what happened.

He told Stomp: "To my surprise, the employee said something along the lines of 'I didn't know what was in the soup, it was not prepared by us.'

"My colleague and I questioned her, saying shouldn't this be brought up to the supplier?"

Jules was offered a replacement bowl of laksa, which he declined, "not knowing what has happened to the rest of the cigarette that might have been mixed in with the whole pot of laksa broth."

The Stomp contributor, who was not given a refund, added: "Feeling disgusted, I went back to my table to contemplate what my next step should be. My colleagues advised me to get a receipt for proof of purchase.

"I went back to the stall and requested for a receipt. The staff member mentioned that upon consulting her colleague, it definitely was lemongrass and cigarettes would have disintegrated.

"To my knowledge, yes, the front part of the cigarette might have disintegrated but what's left would be the filter, which will not break down that easily.

"I replied that it definitely wasn't lemongrass as there was a taste of ash and smoke when I bit into it. There were no apologies, just denials.

"I am worried for customers who got laksa from this stall as I suspect the whole pot of broth might be contaminated with who knows how much of a cigarette."

Jules subsequently wrote in to Kopitiam about the matter.

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for FairPrice Group, Kopitiam's parent company, said: "FairPrice Group is dedicated to upholding high standards for food quality and safety, and takes these issues very seriously.

"We have launched a full investigation into the matter, and will take the necessary actions to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future."

SFA told Stomp it is looking into the matter and added: "Food safety is a joint responsibility.

"While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices.

"Food operators should also ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained."

Members of the public who have concerns about food safety practices by food operators should lodge a report with SFA via its online feedback form.

SFA said it takes a serious view towards food safety and will investigate all feedback alleging poor food safety practices.

As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained.

