Taxi crashes into woman crossing Jalan Besar junction when traffic light is in her favour

The taxi turned left at the junction even though the woman is walking along the pedestrian crossing and traffic light is in her favour.

SINGAPORE - A taxi hit a woman while she was crossing the road at the junction of Kitchener Road and Jalan Besar on Sunday morning (April 14).

Police said they were alerted to the accident at 9.42am, and that they are investigating the incident.

The female pedestrian declined to be taken to hospital, police added.

It is understood that her injuries, if she had any, were not serious.

In a video provided to citizen journalism site Stomp, the Comfort taxi can be seen turning left at the junction even though the woman is walking along the pedestrian crossing and traffic light is in her favour.

The woman falls after the taxi collides into her.

Ms Tammy Tan, ComfortDelGro's group chief corporate communications officer, said that the company is assisting with police investigations.

"We are thankful that the lady was not injured as a result of this incident and are in contact with her to render assistance as needed," she added.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.