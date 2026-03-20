Taxi driver allegedly kicks bike in fit of rage after accident near Changi

A taxi driver and a motorcyclist clipped each other along Airport Boulevard near Changi, but the former allegedly kicked the bike in a fit of anger.

In the video uploaded on SG Road Vigilante on Wednesday (March 18), both the cabbie and the motorcyclist take a left turn, but as they turn, the taxi crosses into the motorcyclist's lane and they have a minor collision.

The video then cuts to the motorcyclist on the rightmost lane further down the road as the taxi catches up from behind, overtaking the motorcyclist from the left.

Hailing the rider to stop his bike, the taxi slows down in front of the motorcycle, forcing both vehicles to a standstill.

While the video has no audio, the driver can be seen gesturing angrily as he approaches the motorcyclist.

He then points at his own vehicle, inspecting for damage on the taxi's left flank.

The video then cuts again to the cabbie turning away from the motorcycle, delivering a swift kick against the bike.

He walks away, then turns around again to confront the motorcyclist, shouting at him again before walking over and kicking the bike once more before the video ends.

According to the Facebook post, the motorcyclist said the incident took place at the split road between Airport Boulevard and T3 Departure Drive.

He highlighted that this stretch of road is particularly difficult to drive on, with "no one" being able to keep to their lane at the bend.

"It was also my fault because I didn't stop immediately after the collision," he added.

"I think I was in shock for a good few seconds while I kept checking my leg for injury."

"This probably made me look like I was running, guilty, and that the accident was his (taxi driver) 'win'," he said.

He allegedly attempted to signal to the taxi driver that he wanted to go to the carpark ahead to stop, but the driver declined.

"He decided I needed to stop right right now, so he sped up and swerved to force me to the right and jammed brake in front of me."

The motorcyclist claimed that he tried to exchange contact details but the taxi driver rejected his request.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, a ComfortDelGro spokesperson said that the company is aware of the incident.

"We do not tolerate such behaviour and the cabbie is no longer with the company," the spokesperson stated.

[[nid:729755]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com