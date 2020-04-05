Taxi driver attacked by customer after delivering food to his door

With barely any passengers during the circuit breaker, one taxi driver started delivering food thanks to arrangements from his company, except he wasn't expecting to be served a knuckle sandwich.

The cabby had just delivered pizza to a customer at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 on April 30 when another older male inhabitant came out of the unit and attacked him.

He punched him on the right ear and the neck before chasing after him on an e-scooter.

As a result of the attack, the cabby-turned-deliveryman was left with a medical bill of $104. He also complained of severe pain from his swollen face and neck which kept him awake at night.

In an interview with Lianhe Wanbao, the 50-year-old recounted how he was looking for change to return to the young customer at the door when he accidentally made eye contact with the older man.

Little did he expect the other would get angry and yell at him.

"At that moment I saw a look of fear on the young man's face and felt unsettled, but I had yet to give him his change so I didn't leave," the cabby shared. It was then when the older man charged forward and landed a blow on him.

Biting back the pain, the cabby handed the young man his money and turned to leave, only to be hit again.

He had only reached the ground level when the older man reappeared, this time on an e-scooter, and attempted to hit him again.

After running away from his assailant, the cabby called the police, who arrived with an ambulance 10 minutes later. Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed a report was lodged.

When a reporter from Lianhe Wanbao paid the resident a visit, a 53-year-old man admitted to hitting the cabby, explaining that he was drunk when the incident occurred. He claimed that the cabby had a poor attitude and kept glancing into their house, which pissed him off.

However, he denied chasing after the cabby, saying he had gone downstairs to buy cigarettes when he saw the other man there.

rainercheung@asiaone.com

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.