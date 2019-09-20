Taxi driver caused fatal accident after blacking out when tumour in his liver ruptured

After he blacked out, Mr How Yuen Fah's taxi continued travelling and hit at least three pedestrians on March 22, 2019.
PHOTO: Stomp
Shaffiq Alkhatib
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A cabby, who was unaware that he had a tumour in his liver, was driving his vehicle along Queensway on March 22 when the tumour suddenly ruptured, causing him to black out.

Mr How Yuen Fah's taxi continued travelling towards Jalan Bukit Merah before hitting at least three pedestrians who were crossing the road at a traffic light which was then showing the green man signal.

One of them, Madam Tng Yew Huay, 66, was taken to the National University Hospital (NUH) where she died of a head injury at around 9.20pm that day.

The other pedestrians survived.

Following an inquiry on Wednesday (Sept 18), State Coroner Kamala Ponnampalam found her death to be "an unfortunate traffic misadventure".

She said Mr How, 72, was also taken to NUH and a scan showed the ruptured tumour.

He went through surgery and further medical investigations revealed that he had hepatocellular carcinoma, a cancer of the liver.

The state coroner added: "The doctor who treated him clarified that the tumour rupture caused severe bleeding into the involved party's abdomen and a loss of blood flow to his brain.

"The doctor also clarified that this caused the transient period of loss of consciousness. Based on the evidence uncovered, there is no basis to suspect foul play."

Mr How started driving his taxi at around 6.30pm on March 22. He did not feel tired or sick at the time and was fully rested before he began his shift.

He later picked up three passengers at a Bishan Road taxi stand and was driving past Lornie Road when he felt a sharp pain in his right abdomen that subsequently went away.

While travelling along Commonwealth Avenue West towards Queensway, he felt the pain in his right abdomen again.

He also felt pain in his neck, started breaking out in a cold sweat and his vision became blurred. He applied medicated oil to his forehead and nose.

He was driving along Queensway before the junction of Jalan Bukit Merah when he came to a stop as the traffic lights had turned red.

State Coroner Kamala said the cabby recalled signalling right before he fell unconscious.

She added: "When he regained consciousness, he heard the front seat passenger... shouting at him."

The court heard that Mr How felt pain to the right side of his stomach.

He subsequently realised that his taxi's windscreen was cracked, that his vehicle was already at the junction of Alexandra Road, and he was unaware that a collision had occurred.

He and Madam Tng were taken to NUH where she died about two hours later.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Accidents - Traffic Taxis

TRENDING

Taxi driver caused fatal accident after blacking out when tumour in his liver ruptured
Taxi driver caused fatal accident after blacking out when tumour in his liver ruptured
74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack
74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he&#039;s taking selfies with all his fans
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he's taking selfies with all his fans
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to &#039;blow back&#039; the haze
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to 'blow back' the haze
Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?
Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?
&#039;I felt the impulse to drown myself&#039; after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu&#039;s ex Fan Chih-wei
'I felt the impulse to drown myself' after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu's ex Fan Chih-wei
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another &#039;little princess&#039;
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another 'little princess'
Weekend planner Sept 21-22: Downtown East&#039;s new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix&#039;s return &amp; other fun activities
50% off Downtown East's new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix's return & other fun activities this weekend
Bad taste: Michelin-starred restaurant Iggy&#039;s gets called out for questionable innuendo on Instagram
Bad taste: Michelin-starred restaurant Iggy's gets called out for questionable innuendo on Instagram
Gear up with our survival guide to queueing up for the new iPhone 11
Gear up with our survival guide to queueing up for the new iPhone 11

LIFESTYLE

Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?
Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?
Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?
Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?
5 common mistakes of first-time HDB home-buyers in Singapore
5 common mistakes of first-time HDB home-buyers in Singapore
2,700 free Hershey’s McFlurries up for grabs &amp; other deals this week
2,700 free Hershey’s McFlurries up for grabs & other deals this week

Home Works

How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can&#039;t pick a side
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can't pick a side
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
Jay Chou&#039;s new MV is full of surprises — we break it down for you
Jay Chou's new MV is full of surprises — we break it down for you

SERVICES