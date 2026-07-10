Cabby who lost consciousness while driving woman and child on ECP dies

The taxi driver who lost consciousness while driving on the East Coast Parkway has died, police said in an update on Friday (July 10).

During the Monday incident, the 73-year-old male driver was ferrying a woman named Winnie Lee and her six-year-old son. After realising he had become unresponsive, they exited the ComfortDelGro taxi.

In response to AsiaOne's queries today, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted at about 12.50pm on Monday.

The man was taken unconscious to the hospital where he subsequently died, the police added.

Lee, 36, previously told AsiaOne that she was heading towards Crawford Lane to meet her husband for lunch when she noticed the bushes along the expressway's guardrails brushing against the car's window.

A ComfortDelGro spokesperson had told AsiaOne earlier that the driver was taken to a hospital and was receiving medical attention.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com