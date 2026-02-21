Taxi driver opens door while driving on Bartley Road East, ComfortDelGro investigating

A taxi driver was spotted opening their car door while driving along Bartley Road East, raising safety concerns.

The incident occurred on Feb 19 around 6pm, according to a Facebook post shared by SG Road Vigilante on Feb 20.

In the video, the driver of a yellow Toyota Prius taxi can be seen opening the door while the vehicle was in motion. He was reportedly alone in the car when the incident happened.

A voice in the clip can be heard saying: "He's driving very fast." Witnesses shared that the car almost crashed into the road divider a couple of times.

At the end of the video, the driver can be seen closing the vehicle door.

Speaking to ComfortDelGro, a spokesperson told Lianhe Zaobao that the company is aware of the incident and is conducting investigations.

"The safety of our taxi drivers is our top priority," they added.

AsiaOne has reached out to ComfortDelGro for more details.

