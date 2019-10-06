Taxi driver in viral video removed carpark gantry barrier in Jurong East because it was faulty

SINGAPORE - A taxi driver in a now-viral video removed the gantry barrier at a Housing Board (HDB) carpark in Jurong East last Friday (June 7) because it had malfunctioned.

The Straits Times understands that the Comfort taxi driver was advised to do so by the HDB's service provider via the intercom.

He was unable to exit the carpark at Jurong East 32 last Friday afternoon, as the barrier arm was faulty and could not be lifted.

It is understood that the barrier arm is designed to be detachable as a fail-safe measure for such scenarios.

A video posted on Facebook by user Alforonso Sontoroyo was shared widely in several road traffic Facebook groups over the weekend, with some people speculating that the driver was trying to avoid paying the parking fee.