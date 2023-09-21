Taxi driver watches Taiwanese variety show for the entire 30-minute ride

Having a show to watch while riding in a cab can be entertaining for the passenger.

But not so when it's a cabby driving and watching a variety show at the same time.

Taking to Stomp, one passenger shared that he booked his ride via Grab last Saturday night (Sept 16) and was picked up by a Trans-Cab driver.

The passenger told Stomp that during the ride, he noticed the cabby watching a show via his phone that was mounted near the front mirror of the car.

"The driver was watching a Taiwanese variety show while driving," passenger said, adding that the driver had the show running non-stop throughout the 30-minute ride.

AsiaOne has reached out to Trans-Cab for comment.

Playing Candy Crush while driving

Just last month, a Grab driver was caught on camera playing games on his mobile phone while driving, Stomp reported.

The Stomp contributor, Kim said that her 13-year-old son was the passenger of the Grab ride and he sent her a video of his driver playing Candy Crush on his phone while driving.

"He then sent five more videos and was getting scared as they were driving over Kranji Expressway (KJE) and the driver was still on his phone. I told him to request that the driver stop as he was endangering both their safety."

In response to a Stomp query then, the police confirm that a report was lodged and are looking into the matter.

According to the Road Act 1961, a driver who has a mobile communication device in his hand and operates any of its communicative or other functions, while the vehicle is in motion on a road or in a public place is guilty of an offence.

But it is not illegal to use a mobile device that is mounted on a dashboard or a holder.

