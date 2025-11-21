Taxi hits motorbike during lane change along AYE; rider thrown off but walks away

A motorcyclist and a taxi were involved in an accident along the Ayer Rajah Expressway on Wednesday (Nov 19), with one person taken to hospital.

In a video posted by the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante on Nov 20, a yellow taxi can be seen attempting to change lanes before colliding with the motorcyclist.

The impact caused the motorcyclist to lose balance, resulting in the rider falling onto the road. Sparks were also visible at the point of collision.

Through another rear-facing camera video, the same rider can be seen walking along the expressway towards the road shoulder.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were alerted to an accident involving a taxi and a motorcycle along AYE towards Tuas at about 9.20pm.

A 47-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to National University Hospital.

A 64-year-old male taxi driver is assisting in investigations.

AsiaOne has reached out to ComfortDelgro for comment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:725602]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com