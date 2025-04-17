Taxi lands on car in TPE chain collision; 2 taken to hospital

A 59-year-old taxi driver and a 31-year-old woman were taken to hospital after a chain collision along the TPE on Wednesday (April 16) morning.

The seven-vehicle pile-up — involving a taxi, two cars and four trucks — happened at around 11.05am, after the Punggol Road exit towards the SLE, the police said.

Both the taxi driver and a woman were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Deference Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that another person, who was assessed for minor injuries, declined to be taken to hospital.

Photos shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Thursday showed a red Trans-Cab taxi and a white car sandwiched between two trucks.

The taxi was on top of the white car, with the latter's bonnet smashed.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has reached out to Trans-Cab for comment.

chingshijie@asiaone.com